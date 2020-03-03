Koulibaly “In Van Dijk’s League” but Not Needed

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considers Senegalese international Kalidiou Koulibaly to be “in Van Dijk’s league” according to the Evening Standard although an unlikely and unnecessary signing next summer.

The Evening Standard are reporting that Koulibaly was high on the list of potential signings for Manchester United last summer, although he was below Harry Maguire who the club eventually signed on a six-year deal for a reported £80 Million. Koulibaly, Van Dijk and Maguire together form what Solskjaer

allegedly sees as “the trio of the finest central defenders in world football”.Yet it is uncertain and unlikely that Manchester United will prioritise a move for the defender in the summer. The Standard suggest that the return of Eric Bailly diminishes the need to search for a permanent partner for Maguire who became club captain after the departure of Ashley Young. Victor Lindelof has been the main partner for Maguire and the two have complemented each other well but have been vulnerable to mistakes. Axel Tuanzebe, soon to return o the first team from a prolonged injury, has also impressed when played this season with the youngster being a mature and commanding centre back.

Whilst there are questions over the need for Koulibaly in the summer, the 28 year old’s quality cannot be denied. Koulibaly’s on the ball ability is perhaps the best of any central defender in the world which, combined with his adept tackling ability, ranks Koulibaly highly among the best defenders on the ground in world football. It would also potentially make him a perfect fit for Maguire who is most dominant in the air.

Yet United’s presing needs elsewhere are likely to make a big-money splash for Napoli defender unlikely. Attack will be much more the priority for Manchester United in the summer after spending big on Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissakka last year to bolster the defence. United have found it difficult breaking down and finishing against low block teams this season and so the attack is seen as the primary area to improve with rumours about a move for Jadon Sancho picking up steam in particular