Report: Kylian Mbappe Will Sign for Real Madrid Next Week

Kylian Mbappe will sign for Real Madrid as early as next week, according to reports.

Mbappe has been a target of Real Madrid's for a number of transfer windows but they haven't been able to lure the Frenchman to La Liga until now.

Real Madrid submitted an offer for Mbappe in January which PSG rejected and now the striker looks set to leave for free.

Mbappe

According to MARCA, Mbappe will sign the contract with Mbappe next week but the signing will not be announced until the end of the season.

Mbappe played against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League when his PSG side were knocked out thanks to a Karim Benzema hattrick.

MARCA also report that Mbappe's new Real Madrid contract will see him earn €25million per year and a €60-80million signing on fee.

