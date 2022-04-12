Skip to main content
Latest: Manchester United Work on 'Finer Details' of Erik Ten Hag's Contract

Manchester United remains confident in securing the services of Ajax manager Erik ten Hag in two-weeks time despite an impressive offer from German club RB Leipzig.

Sources in England are thought to be confident about the works progressing behind the scenes, as the English giants have a good relationship with his the Dutch manager's current employer.

According to James Ducker, North-West Football correspondent of the Daily Telegraph, an official announcement is not before the upcoming weekend when Ajax faces PSV Eindhoven in the KNVB Cup. Ralf Rangnick's side plans to be respectful to the Dutch champions ahead of this occasion.

imago1010751533h

Reports on Monday suggested that Erik ten Hag wanted a few particular demands written on his contract before moving forward with his future role at the Old Trafford-based club.

As per the Athletic UK's David Ornstein Monday column, the assurances demanded by the former Bayern Munich Reserves team head coach includes areas pertaining to roles, responsibilities, and authority in decision-making along the lines of various recruitment levels similar to what he was familiar under former Ajax Sporting Director Marc Overmars.

Despite such demands, Telegraph's James Ducker believes that this won't be a big issue as Manchester United had previously given their former managers veto power while shortlisting potential transfer targets, and gave the space to put forward inputs regarding team building at the club. 

Meanwhile, Valentine Driessen of Dutch news outlet De Telegraaf has reported that the Dutch manager has received a written offer from both Manchester United and RB Leipzig. Some sources in the Netherlands close to De Telegraaf think that Ajax still have a chance at extending the former FC Twente assistant, but with two big clubs fighting for Erik ten Hag's signature, things look unlikely at the moment.

As per the latest indications from the media, it can be suggested that as things stand, Manchester United will announce their new manager within the next fortnight.

