Leeds United Investigating Incident Regarding Manchester United Youngster Anthony Elanga Being Struck By An Object During Premier League Clash

Manchester United defeated rivals Leeds United 2-4 at Elland Road with goals from Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Anthony Elanga.

During United's celebration of their third goal, it appeared that Elanga was struck on the head by an object thrown from the stand at Elland Road.

Ralf Rangnick confirmed in his post match press conference that 'as far as he knows' Leeds are investigating the incident.

Rangnick goes on to say; "In the end Anthony Elanga looked well and he was happy at scoring, Obviously things like that should not happen."

Elanga was brought on in the 67th minute for Jesse Lingard. Following the incident during the celebration of United's third goal, the 19 year old then went on to score United's fourth goal.

The youngster turned to the same section of the Leeds crowd that the object was thrown from to celebrate his goal, raising his finger to silence the crowd and then pointing to the United crest on his shirt.

Elanga

Elanga now has two goals in nine Premier League appearances for United this season.

Leeds United Investigating Incident Regarding Manchester United Youngster Anthony Elanga Being Struck By An Object During Premier League Clash

By Alex Wallace

