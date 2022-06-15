Leeds United Have 'Ruled Out' Selling Kalvin Phillips To Manchester United, Says Reliable Journalist

A move to Manchester United for Leeds' Kalvin Phillips has been effectively ruled out, according to a reliable journalist.

The midfielder has impressed at Elland Road in recent seasons and along with becoming a regular for England, has reportedly attracted interest from several top clubs due to his quality.

One of which was rumoured to be The Red Devils, who although finished sixth last season, still provide a enticing new project with new manager Erik Ten Hag.

Laurie Whitwell from The Athletic has said that this has been ruled out now, however.

The report states that due to the historic rivalry between the two teams, it could affect the 26 year-old's reputation at a club where he has become a fan favourite.

IMAGO / News Images

Whitwell said: "United have looked at Kalvin Phillips for the role, and sources say Leeds sound increasingly resigned to losing the England international this summer."

"But, as previously mentioned, Phillips would have to detonate his reputation at Elland Road to make that crossing between bitter rivals and the strong sense now is that he is not a genuine option for the red United."

"Manchester City offer a much more palatable, and realistic, destination across the Pennines."

With a big injury hampering his campaign last time out, the Englishman received 23 appearances in all competitions last season - providing one goal and one assist.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon