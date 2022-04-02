Skip to main content
Leicester City Star Youri Tielmans Price Tag Revealed Amid Manchester United Links

The price to buy Leicester City's Youri Tielmans has been revealed, according to a report.

The Foxes have struggled this season. After securing 5th place two years in a row and an FA Cup in the previous campaign, the club are now battling to stay in the top half.

It has been rumoured that Brendan Rogers plans to move players on this summer, in order to shake up the squad and push for a Champions League spot next year.

The Metro say that Tielmans, with one year left on his contract, will be worth a cheap £25million.

Youri Tielmans

The Belgian scored in the FA Cup final last year, and has been one of the team's most important players since his £40million arrival from Monaco in 2019.

The 24 year-old has already equalled his Premier League goal tally from last season, with six, he has only recorded two assists though, in 22 appearances so far.

If he does not leave Leicester this summer, he will be free to negotiate contracts with new clubs in January.

