Lingard addresses his setbacks at United

Alex Turk

Jesse Lingard has admitted his Manchester United career has been stuffed with setbacks but maintains a positive outlook on how that's made him the player he is.

Lingard is one of the most established academy graduates at the club, tallying over 200 appearances since making his first-team debut in 2014.

He's had his fair share of negative hits over the last six years though and he hasn't been afraid to recognise them in a recent public appearance.

Speaking on the latest edition of The Official Manchester United Podcast, Lingard opened up about his career so far and how he cherishes every moment, low or high:

"I got injured on my debut so I was out for six months, so I have had a lot of setbacks but if you keep fighting, work hard and keep believing, your dreams will come true. There's a lot of obstacles on the way, a lot of highs and lows, but when you finally get to the end you're playing for the first team week in, week out, you cherish every moment that you've been through."

If you were to ask me, I'd say Lingard is almost certain to leave Old Trafford in the summer and appointing Mino Raiola as his agent could've been the nail in the coffin on that front.

The 27-year-old admittedly needs to focus less on the criticism he's been receiving on social media, but the truth is some of the abuse aimed towards him this season has been pointless and simply not needed.

Most will know of the challenges Lingard has faced off the pitch recently, which will have affected any player's performances.

It just seems like the right time for him to embark on a new challenge though, but hopefully, he can finish the campaign with a flourish once football resumes.

Stretford Paddock's Stephen Howson touched on Manchester United's latest transfer news in last week's Transfer Review, so make sure to check that out:

