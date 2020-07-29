Jesse Lingard has sent a heartfelt public message to Manchester United fans, devoting his love for the club ahead of a likely summer exit.

The 27-year-old posted an Instagram story on Tuesday, containing the following message opening up about his recent struggles:

"I'm starting with the man in the mirror, I'm asking him to change his ways. This season has been difficult for so many reasons. I lost who I was as a player and person, but I never wanted to give up, I knew who I really was on and off the pitch and knew that having been there before I could get there again. This meant working harder than I’d ever done before and trusting in those around me that they knew how to best help me achieve that. I know the fans have been frustrated but in all this time my love for this club and everyone connected to it has never left me. This team, this club is my family and I will continue to keep working harder than ever to help this team achieve its goals."

Lingard made his first direct goal contribution of the Premier League season on 98 minutes in Sunday's curtain-closer against Leicester City.

After slipping down Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's pecking order, Lingard appointed Mino Raiola as his agent, which unsurprisingly prompted transfer speculation.

He's been widely expected to depart Old Trafford this summer after almost two decades at the club but has seemingly revealed he wants to fight for his place.

Whether that means in the long-term or if he plans on grabbing a chance in next month's Europa League knockout campaign remains to be seen.

Following the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, along with United's aspirations of signing an attacking midfielder in Grealish and winger in Jadon Sancho, it would seem like his days are numbered.

It'd be best for him to get away and make a new start elsewhere, with Italy being heavily touted as a potential destination, but what if he gets his head right?

If Lingard can return to be best, there's no reason why he can't provide United with a good attacking squad option.

His goal on Sunday epitomises what he's about and the energy he offers is often overshadowed by his lack of goal contributions.

We'll just have to wait and see where his future lies.

