Lingard helps raise over £12,000 for the NHS

Jesse Lingard has been keeping productive whilst the football is paused and spent the weekend raising lots of money amidst the worrying COVID-19 crisis.

The 27-year-old linked up with Manchester rapper Aitch and comedian Michael Dapaah to have some fun on Sunday afternoon whilst raising money for the National Health Service.

Whilst all most of us have to do to contribute is to stay at home, everyone in the NHS is playing a massive role in keeping the nation safe and treating those who aren't as fortunate as others during the pandemic.

Lingard took on Aitch in a charity FIFA 20 tournament during Sunday's stream, choosing to play as Jadon Sancho and Borussia Dortmund.

Aitch, meanwhile, opted for the French national team and ran out as the 1-0 winner after the United star missed a penalty.

Regardless of Lingard's dodgy FIFA skills, raising £12,000 for an unbelievable cause is something to be applauded.

Taking to Twitter afterwards, Lingard expressed his gratitude for those who tuned in and donated to the cause:

“Thank you so much to everyone who tuned in and donated! The money raised will go straight to help such a worthy cause. Thank you again to Aitch and Michael Dapaah for letting me be apart of this!”

Although Lingard is struggling to do right on the pitch at the moment, he's certainly doing his bit and more off it.

Please stay at home and only go outside for essential needs.

