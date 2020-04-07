Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

Lingard helps raise over £12,000 for the NHS

Alex Turk

Jesse Lingard has been keeping productive whilst the football is paused and spent the weekend raising lots of money amidst the worrying COVID-19 crisis.

The 27-year-old linked up with Manchester rapper Aitch and comedian Michael Dapaah to have some fun on Sunday afternoon whilst raising money for the National Health Service.

Whilst all most of us have to do to contribute is to stay at home, everyone in the NHS is playing a massive role in keeping the nation safe and treating those who aren't as fortunate as others during the pandemic.

Lingard took on Aitch in a charity FIFA 20 tournament during Sunday's stream, choosing to play as Jadon Sancho and Borussia Dortmund.

Aitch, meanwhile, opted for the French national team and ran out as the 1-0 winner after the United star missed a penalty.

Regardless of Lingard's dodgy FIFA skills, raising £12,000 for an unbelievable cause is something to be applauded.

Taking to Twitter afterwards, Lingard expressed his gratitude for those who tuned in and donated to the cause:

“Thank you so much to everyone who tuned in and donated! The money raised will go straight to help such a worthy cause. Thank you again to Aitch and Michael Dapaah for letting me be apart of this!”

Although Lingard is struggling to do right on the pitch at the moment, he's certainly doing his bit and more off it.

Please stay at home and only go outside for essential needs.

Keep yourselves occupied by following @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for the latest United news and views, and keep up to date with the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Roma manager admits he wants to sign Smalling

AS Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has admitted he would like to sign Chris Smalling on a permanent deal.

Alex Turk

Pogba 'determined' to leave United this summer

Paul Pogba is unsurprisingly the centre of attention as part of today's Transfer Special in French newspaper L'Equipe.

Alex Turk

United refuse to furlough staff during coronavirus crisis

Manchester United have decided not to furlough any staff, who will receive full pay during the coronavirus crisis.

Alex Turk

Rooney offers Rashford valuable advice

Manchester United great Wayne Rooney has offered Marcus Rashford some valuable advice as he continues his injury recovery.

Alex Turk

FIFA set to confirm season extension

FIFA are reportedly set to confirm the extension of the 2019/20 season, allowing competitions to be completed amid the coronavirus crisis.

Alex Turk

United fans love what James tells Chelsea star on live stream

Manchester United fans loved it as Daniel James teased Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour on a FIFA live stream yesterday.

Alex Turk

Arsenal eyeing surprise Lingard swoop

Arsenal could be set to make a surprise move for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard this summer.

Alex Turk

Fan Reaction: 'Mystery' PL club proposes season completion abroad

According to reports, an unnamed Premier League club has suggested finishing the season abroad, with CHINA a proposed location.

Alex Turk

United confident in completing Sancho deal

Manchester United are reportedly confident in completing a deal for Jadon Sancho and look ready to meet Dortmund's high valuation.

Alex Turk

United ready to resume Haaland pursuit

Manchester United are ready to challenge other suitors for Erling Haaland this summer, should the prolific striker become available.

Alex Turk