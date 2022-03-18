Report: Lionel Messi Wants to Return to Barcelona and is Not Happy at PSG

Lionel Messi could be set for a sensational return to Barcelona this summer as the Argentine is reportedly not happy at PSG.

Messi moved from Barcelona to PSG last summer as a free agent but has failed to find his form in Paris.

PSG and Messi were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid in the round of 16.

According to Messi's former teammate and current Barcelona player, Dani Alves, Messi is 'unhappy' at PSG and would like to move back to Barcelona this summer.

Alves who spoke to ESPN via Fichajes said "I hope that Messi can return to FC Barcelona. To me, Leo is not having fun and it shows. He is totally out of place there.

In fact, I am going to say something that Leo always told me: 'Where are you going to be better than here' and after having experienced being away, I think he is absolutely right".

Messi's return to Barcelona would be seen as nothing other than a sensational move back to the Camp Nou.

