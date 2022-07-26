Lisandro Martinez And Christian Eriksen Pictured Arriving At First Manchester United Training Session

New Manchester United signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen have been pictured arriving at Carrington together for the first time ahead of their first training session as United players, shows new images.

It’s been an eventful day so far at the Carrington training ground with the likes of Martinez, Eriksen, Cristiano Ronaldo and a number of important faces in the United hierarchy arriving at the complex.

United’s first team squad that were present on their pre season tour overseas have also returned to training today ahead of the important weeks ahead of the new season.

Eriksen and Martinez were announced as United players just over a week ago and are now set for their first training sessions along with Erik Ten Hag and his squad.

Eriksen and Martinez were pictured as shown above by M.E.N reporters arriving at training this morning ahead of their first session with their new teammates.

The midfielder and defender are the latest Ten Hag signings with no indication as to whether more faces will follow them into the club as of yet.

United are currently at a stand still on deals for both Frenkie De Jong and Ajax winger Antony with just over a week until their first game against Brighton at Old Trafford.

