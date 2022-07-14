Skip to main content

Lisandro Martinez Has Not Trained With Ajax Ahead Of Manchester United Move

Lisandro Martinez has not reported to Ajax training on Thursday in anticipation of his imminent move to Manchester United with a possible announcement regarding a deal being agreed being announced today, state reports.

Martinez has been the subject of yet another United transfer saga with Ajax and the Red Devils having held talks over the deal on Wednesday. 

It was being reported that the talks on Wednesday had gone in a positive way with a deal being agreed and only loose ends to tie up on Thursday.

Now, a deal is said to be very close to full completion as Martinez did not report for group training with Ajax on Thursday to avoid any injuries ahead of his transfer. 

Martinez

The defender would be set to join United as soon as the deal is wrapped up with the player then reporting to Australia to meet up with the squad on their pre season tour. 

United face Melbourne Victory on Friday but with games against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa coming up next week, Martinez would be set to fit in to one of those games. 

According to Dutch reporter, Mike Verweij;

“Lisandro Martínez was not welcome on the training field at Ajax today in anticipation of the transfer to Manchester United - Ajax do not want to take any risks. Martinez worked out his own program in the gym.”

