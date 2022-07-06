Lisandro Martinez Hasn’t Reported Back To Ajax Training Amid Manchester United Links

Lisandro Martinez has reportedly not reported back to Ajax training following his extended break from international duty and has failed to arrive alongside those players as rumours of a move to Manchester United continue.

Martinez is known to be keen on a move to United and the Premier League in particular as Arsenal are also looking at the Argentine defender in the transfer window.

Arsenal have already seen two bids rejected from the Dutch side as United look set to make the right offer to sign the player.

Erik Ten Hag is also said to be keen on reuniting with the player ahead of the 22/23 campaign after having Martinez as part of his title winning Ajax side.

Martinez is known to be able to play a number of positions from centre half to full back and had also appeared in defensive midfield.

However it’s said that Martinez would be seen as a centre back option for Ten Hag as the new United boss looks to bolster his defensive options this summer.

According to well renowned football account ‘TheEuropeanLad’ on Twitter who also has strong links to Ajax;

“Looks like Lisandro didn't report himself back along with the other Internationals today.”

Martinez is said to be pushing for a move to the Premier League this summer.

