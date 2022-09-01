Lisandro Martinez Is Manchester United August Player Of The Month

Manchester United has announced Lisandro Martinez as their August 2022 Player Of The Month following the poll between him, Raphael Varane and Tyrell Malacia.

The Argentinian International has stood out from the rest during the last month, helping the Red Devils achieve two crucial wins, the first against Liverpool and the second one versus Southampton.

Now the Old Trafford side is sitting in the 12th position with the fixture against Leicester City yet to be played at the King Power Stadium this Thursday evening.

Despite the rough start to the Premier League 22/23, Lisandro Martinez was fundamental for Erik Ten Hag's side to recover with the last two wins, being a solid defender at the bottom line alongside Raphael Varane.

With 84 per cent of the votes over Tyrell Malacia's 10 per cent and Raphael Varane's 6 per cent, the 24-year-old earned the monthly Manchester United award due to his excellent appearance against Liverpool where he [Lisandro Martinez] immediately became the fanbase's favourite.

The former Ajax was just as important against Southampton having great synergy with his colleagues Raphael Varane and the young Left-back Tyrell Malacia to secure the Red Devils' goal line making it the first clean sheet of the season.

Hopefully, the Argentinian will keep up with such a good level he has been showing on the pitch so far, the [Manchester] United fans are looking forward to the future with Lisandro and can already imagine the success ahead.

