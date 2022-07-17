Lisandro Martinez Signs For Manchester United

Lisandro Martinez officially becomes the third signing of the summer as the Argentine is announced as a Manchester United player from Erik Ten Hag’s former club, Ajax.

Martinez has been the subject of negotiations between United and Ajax for some weeks before the clubs came to an agreement over the deal for the player in the last few days.

Former United keeper, Edwin Van Der Sar is said to have been one of the people who made sure that Ajax sat down with and negotiated to complete the deal with United.

Ten Hag was also an integral part of the deal being completed as the new United boss made sure that the club would attempt to sign the player this summer.

IMAGO / ANP

In an official announcement by United, they confirmed the deal by saying;

“Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Argentine international defender Lisandro Martinez, subject to medical, to player terms being finalised, and to UK visa requirements.”

Fabrizio Romano also confirmed the details of the deal, saying “Lisandro Martínez joins Manchester United on permanent deal from Ajax, contract until June 2027 with an option for further season.

Official fee is £55m (€57m including solidarity payments) plus €10m add-ons.”

It is still said to be uncertain on whether Martinez is set to join the club on pre season tour, however United have sealed the deal and have now added to their defensive ranks ahead of the campaign.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon