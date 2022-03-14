Carragher Urges Manchester United To Move For Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Again

Liverpool legend and pundit Jamie Carragher has once again urged Manchester United to move for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as quickly as they can.

While Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are being strongly linked with the role of a permanent manager at Old Trafford, UK government's sanctions on Roman Abramovich have brought about doubts over Tuchel's future at Chelsea.

Carragher had previously written a column for The Telegraph, stating that the situation at Chelsea has given United a chance to sign Tuchel.

More recently, Carragher said (via Manchester Evening News): “That is up to Manchester United I suppose, but the situation that Chelsea find themselves in, other top clubs will be looking at the manager and players going forward.

“He is one of the best managers in world football and Manchester United are looking for one. I think he has come out and said he is fully committed to the club, but that situation could change with the new ownership as the season goes on.

“I think it is realistic. If you’re Man United, why would you not ask that question? They need a new manager, and Tuchel is one of the best managers in the world right now."

Tuchel has brushed aside talk of him potentially seeking an exit but Chris Wheeler from the Daily Mail reported recently that United indeed are monitoring the German's situation at Stamford Bridge.

