Manager Deemed 'Outsider' For Potential Role at Manchester United Despite Links

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui is said to be an 'outsider' to land the managerial role at Old Trafford in the summer, claims a report.

Lopetegui is said to be one of the candidates for the role at United, but Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino are said to be the two managers who are well ahead in the race.

Samuel Luckhurst has reported recently that while the Spaniard Lopetegui has been under consideration for the job at Old Trafford and Jorge Mendes had pushed for his candidacy earlier in the season, he is seen as an 'outsider' for the role.

It is stated that Luis Enrique is also admired at the club but he is not expected to leave the role with the Spanish national team.

Even though Sevilla are out of the UEFA Europa League, they are currently second in La Liga. They are nine points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

