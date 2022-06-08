Louis Van Gaal Hints That Ed Woodward Was The Problem At Manchester United

Louis Van Gaal has hinted that Ed Woodward was the biggest problem at Manchester United.

Woodward, the ex Chief Executive of the club, left The Red Devils earlier this year and was replaced by Richard Arnold.

Van Gaal has hinted at problems higher up in the club in the past, after his spell as manager which ended in 2016, and has done so again - suggesting that the new leadership may be an improvement.

The Netherlands manager spoke in his press conference yesterday: "There is now a new leadership. It’s now Richard Arnold and that can make the difference. So, we have to wait and see, he has a lot of confidence, so who am I to say something about that?"

He also spoke about the future of Jurrien Timber, who has been linked to United since the arrival of former Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag.

“I think a player with his qualities can play in the Premier League. That’s not a problem. But if he has to make this step now… that’s another question.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon