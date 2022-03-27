Skip to main content
Luis Enrique Is a Strong Contender For the Manchester United Managerial Job

Spain manager Luis Enrique is reportedly now a strong contender for the Manchester United permanent managers job.

United are said to be in the closing stages of appointing their next permanent manager with sources suggesting that the club want the managerial situation complete before the end of the season.

Erik Ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino were the front runners for the job until Ten Hag reportedly became the favourite.

Ten Hag is now said to be attracting interest from two clubs across Europe including one leading Bundesliga side.

According to Mike Keegan from the Daily Mail, Luis Enrique is now said to be a strong contender for the managers job.

Luis Enrique

Keegan has reported that "Luis Enrique is a strong contender for the United job and has ‘many admirers’ at United, although World Cup logistics won’t help."

The Spain international manager is set to be in place for the 2022 World Cup meaning United would have to wait until after the competition to have him at the club.

