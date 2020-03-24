Lukaku's agent opens up about United exit

Romelu Lukaku's agent, Federico Pastorello has revealed that his Manchester United departure could've played out a lot differently.

Lukaku left United last summer for a club-record fee worth £74million, joining Antonio Conte's project at Inter Milan.

The San Siro club weren't the only suitors in the Serie A though, with champions Juventus also very publicly keen to secure his services.

During the same time, United were being heavily linked with a move for Paulo Dybala and many suggested some form of swap deal was on the cards.

That seemed to collapse once the Argentine forward turned down a move to England though, staying in Turin to work with new manager Maurizio Sarri.

Now, Lukaku's agent has confirmed that was the case.

Speaking to Sky Italy, Pastorello revealed why Lukaku joined Inter, rather than what was surely the more enticing option in Juventus:

"Lukaku is wearing the Inter Milan shirt and not the Juventus one because Juventus didn't end up finding an agreement between Dybala and Manchester United."

It was a crucial blow to see just how close United were to bringing Dybala to Old Trafford, but you can't blame him for refusing the offer.

The failure to sufficiently replace Lukaku has cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on numerous occasions this season and it was expected that he'd go and impress in Italy, as he has done.

You'd imagine United will be in the market for a new striker once the transfer window opens, with Ighalo 31 years old in June and seemingly a short-term fix.

It's strange of Lukaku's agent to be speaking up Juve though, especially considering his client is leading the charge to rival Sarri's side for this season's scudetto.