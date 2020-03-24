Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

Lukaku's agent opens up about United exit

Alex Turk

Romelu Lukaku's agent, Federico Pastorello has revealed that his Manchester United departure could've played out a lot differently.

Lukaku left United last summer for a club-record fee worth £74million, joining Antonio Conte's project at Inter Milan.

The San Siro club weren't the only suitors in the Serie A though, with champions Juventus also very publicly keen to secure his services.

During the same time, United were being heavily linked with a move for Paulo Dybala and many suggested some form of swap deal was on the cards.

That seemed to collapse once the Argentine forward turned down a move to England though, staying in Turin to work with new manager Maurizio Sarri. 

Now, Lukaku's agent has confirmed that was the case.

Speaking to Sky Italy, Pastorello revealed why Lukaku joined Inter, rather than what was surely the more enticing option in Juventus:

"Lukaku is wearing the Inter Milan shirt and not the Juventus one because Juventus didn't end up finding an agreement between Dybala and Manchester United."

It was a crucial blow to see just how close United were to bringing Dybala to Old Trafford, but you can't blame him for refusing the offer.

The failure to sufficiently replace Lukaku has cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on numerous occasions this season and it was expected that he'd go and impress in Italy, as he has done.

You'd imagine United will be in the market for a new striker once the transfer window opens, with Ighalo 31 years old in June and seemingly a short-term fix.

It's strange of Lukaku's agent to be speaking up Juve though, especially considering his client is leading the charge to rival Sarri's side for this season's scudetto.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

United set to complete £15m deal for Ighalo

Odion Ighalo is set to complete a dream permanent move to United, according to the latest reports.

Alex Turk

Pogba plays part in Woodward and Raiola truce

Reports claim Paul Pogba has been the catalyst as his agent, Mino Raiola and Ed Woodward return to speaking terms.

Alex Turk

Dortmund's Bellingham offer superior to United's

Reports suggest Borussia Dortmund's contract offer to Jude Bellingham is currently worth more than United's.

Alex Turk

United ignore Solskjaer’s transfer stance with Kane approach

Harry Kane continues to be linked with a move to United and now the club has reportedly made an inquiry for his services.

Alex Turk

‘Agent Marcus’: United fans lose it after Rashford's message to Sancho

Jadon Sancho continues to be linked with United and Marcus Rashford has tossed up more speculation on Twitter.

Alex Turk

Liverpool join United in race to sign Zakaria

Recent reports in Germany suggest Liverpool and United could be set to battle it out for the Borussia Monchengladbach star.

Alex Turk

RATED: Solskjaer’s United signings so far

Alex Turk has a go at rating Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's five signings as United manager so far.

Alex Turk

United ‘eye’ Milinkovic-Savic as Pogba replacement

Blase reports on Friday reignited speculation about United's interest in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Alex Turk

United in talks for wantaway Atletico winger Lemar

Reports today claim United have been in talks to sign Thomas Lemar, with the winger eyeing a move away from Atletico Madrid.

Alex Turk

United in for Saul amid contract disputes

Reports suggest Saul's future at Atletico is becoming increasingly uncertain and United could look to pounce.

Alex Turk