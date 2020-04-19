Stretford Paddock
Lukaku looks back at United career in Q&A

Alex Turk

Romelu Lukaku had plenty of positive things to say about Manchester United whilst hosting an impromptu Q&A on his Twitter yesterday.

Lukaku made 96 appearances over just two seasons at United, scoring 42 goals and providing 13 assists before being sold to Inter Milan for a club-record £74million last summer.

It was widely speculated that the 26-year-old left on bad terms and there was no love lost, however, he has since publicly insisted he holds the Reds in high regards.

He answered a series of United-related questions throughout his Q&A on a range of topics

Favourite United goal? My first goal... @MarcusRashford assist was right on the money

Firstly, he revealed the first goal he scored was his favourite at United and gave Marcus Rashford the plaudits for the assist.

In actual fact, Lukaku's first competitive goal for the club came against Real Madrid in the 2017 Super Cup, however, his goal against West Ham United in a 4-0 opening day win was just as memorable.

Lukaku then went on to claim he thought Mason Greenwood was United's best young player, probably in terms of recent academy graduates.

The Belgian striker is certainly not alone in thinking that, with the 18-year-old netting 12 goals for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side this term.

When asked what his favourite game in a United shirt was, he revealed it was the brilliant 2-1 triumph over Chelsea in the 2017/18 season.

Lukaku and Jesse Lingard's goals followed Willian's opener as United claimed a massive three points in the race for the top four.

He finally addressed what it was like to play at Old Trafford on a regular basis and like most people, he recognised it as the iconic venue it is.

