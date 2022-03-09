Skip to main content
Luke Shaw Open to Signing New Manchester United Contract

According to a report, Luke Shaw is open to signing a new deal at Manchester United.

The Red Devils left-back has been first choice again this year, after a fantastic season last time out - including a great tournament in the Euros for England.

This year, the 26 year-old has found it more difficult, along with the rest of the squad.

Raphinha Luke Shaw Harry Maguire

As per The Guardian, however, Shaw is open to signing a new deal at the club that he joined from Southampton in 2014, despite not deciding his future for definite yet.

The report suggests the defender has enjoyed playing for the club so far and is waiting to see if he gets picked for England in the next international fixtures.

With his contract ending in 2023 with an optional year-long extension clause, he allegedly earns £150,000 a week and it is said that the salary would increase upon signing his new deal.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

