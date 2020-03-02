Player Profile: Luke Shaw v Everton

It’s not a controversial take when I suggest Luke Shaw hasn’t even looked like the shadow of the exciting 18-year-old that arrived at Manchester United in 2014.

He made a promising start to life at Old Trafford and looked to start the 2015-16 season as Louis van Gaal’s first-choice left-back.

However, that fateful double leg fracture at PSV Eindhoven stalled his development and it’s been fairly downhill since then.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer incorporating Brandon Williams into the first-team this season though, Shaw’s performances have improved and he’s been a key figure in United’s current eight-match unbeaten run.

Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Goodison Park was one of those games where the defensive stars earned plenty of recognition and Shaw’s performance by numbers has certainly caught the eye.

Against Everton, Shaw was SofaScore’s fourth-highest performer amongst other United players, however, it’s his in-depth statistics that are more impressive.

No one on the pitch completed more passes (46), created more chances (3), made more ball recoveries (9) and blocks (1) than the 24-year-old.

On top of that, Shaw made 15 successful passes in the final third – more than any defender – and won 100% of his tackles (3).

If he can continue his form and improve as a player, I have no problem with Shaw continuing as Solskjaer’s go-to left-back, with Williams providing competition and Ethan Laird coming through on the other side.

He needs to be consistent though; in this period of the Reds’ history there’s limited room for error but with the new-found pressure from Williams, I’m confident Shaw can keep it up.

If it saves the club from splashing out another large sum on a defender, he certainly has a future at Old Trafford and aged 24, he still has bags of time to flourish into a top quality player.