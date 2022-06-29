Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Luke Shaw To Remain As First Choice Manchester United Left Back Despite Tyrell Malacia Arrival

Luke Shaw will reportedly remain as Manchester United’s first choice left back under Erik Ten Hag next season despite the imminent arrival of Tyrell Malacia, according to a report.

United have agreed a deal with Feyenoord to sign Malacia in the past 24 hours with the player also giving his green light for the move. 

The fee is expected to be around £14million and would see United add another exciting young full back prospect to their ranks. 

However, with the addition of Malacia many fans have been wondering who will be United’s top choice to play on the left side of defence next season. 

luke shaw

However despite the addition of Malacia as well as competition faced from Alex Telles last season, English international Shaw is still seen as the first choice. 

Shaw made 20 league appearances last season, 19 of those being starts ahead of his teammates in his position.

Shaw also managed three assists in the Premier League, proving his ability to go forward by managing 39 key passes and 42 chances created in the top flight. 

In a new report by Samuel Luckhurst of Manchester Evening News, he says;

“Luke Shaw is still recognised as Manchester United’s first-choice left-back - Tyrell Malacia is seen as credible competition for Shaw.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Luke Shaw
News

Luke Shaw To Remain As First Choice Manchester United Left Back Despite Tyrell Malacia Arrival

By Alex Wallace27 seconds ago
de jong
News

Report: Manchester United Seal Deal For Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

By Rhys James12 minutes ago
Iqbal
News

Zidane Iqbal Signs New Manchester United Contract

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago
tyrell malacia
Transfers

Report: Tyrell Malacia Has Decided To Join Manchester United

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago
De Jong 2
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Expected To Join Manchester United On £250k Salary

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago
lisandro martinez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Want To Be Able To Sign Lisandro Martinez Despite Arsenal Bid

By Alex Wallace12 hours ago
Tielemans
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Holds An Interest In Youri Tielemans For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace12 hours ago
Scott Mctominay
News

Erik Ten Hag View On 'Integral' Manchester United Midfielder Scott Mctominay Revealed

By Rhys James13 hours ago