Luke Shaw To Remain As First Choice Manchester United Left Back Despite Tyrell Malacia Arrival
Luke Shaw will reportedly remain as Manchester United’s first choice left back under Erik Ten Hag next season despite the imminent arrival of Tyrell Malacia, according to a report.
United have agreed a deal with Feyenoord to sign Malacia in the past 24 hours with the player also giving his green light for the move.
The fee is expected to be around £14million and would see United add another exciting young full back prospect to their ranks.
However, with the addition of Malacia many fans have been wondering who will be United’s top choice to play on the left side of defence next season.
However despite the addition of Malacia as well as competition faced from Alex Telles last season, English international Shaw is still seen as the first choice.
Shaw made 20 league appearances last season, 19 of those being starts ahead of his teammates in his position.
Shaw also managed three assists in the Premier League, proving his ability to go forward by managing 39 key passes and 42 chances created in the top flight.
In a new report by Samuel Luckhurst of Manchester Evening News, he says;
“Luke Shaw is still recognised as Manchester United’s first-choice left-back - Tyrell Malacia is seen as credible competition for Shaw.”
