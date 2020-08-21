SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Pictured: Harry Maguire arrives in Syros ahead of court appearance on Saturday

Alex Turk

Harry Maguire has been transported to Syros from Mykonos, the site of where he was arrested by Greek police in the early hours of Friday morning.

Initial reports made it seem like the Manchester United captain got into a scuffle with a group of fellow Brits, however, it would appear like the incident is far more serious.

A Greek court statement released on Friday afternoon reads:

"A case file was opened against the trio [he and his friends] for the occasional offences of violence against officials - court officials, disobedience, bodily harm, insult and attempted bribery of an employee."

At Mykonos police station, another statement suggested the three arrested "foreigners strongly resisted, pushing and hitting three police officers," while "one of the detainees tried to offer money so that the trial against them would not be completed".

Suggestions that Maguire assaulted a police officer were worrying enough, but the fact that the word bribery has now come into question is even more concerning.

Provided by @YanniRamone, Maguire has been pictured arriving at Syros police station ahead of his appearance in court tomorrow

Despite the apparent seriousness of Maguire's potential charges, his lawyer, Konstantinos Darivas has confidently claimed he's "fully convinced he will be released without any charges." 

We certainly haven't heard the end of this story and it certainly isn't the way the 27-year-old would have hoped to spend his break after such a long season.

Be sure to check out the latest Tier 1 Podcast on Stretford Paddock with German football expert Patrick Berger...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Manchester United receive international clearance to complete Marc Jurado transfer

Manchester United have received international clearance to complete the transfer of Marc Jurado from Barcelona.

Alex Turk

Harry Maguire arrested in Mykonos after fight on Friday morning

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been arrested by Greek authorities in Mykonos, after being involved in a fight on Friday morning.

Alex Turk

Borussia Dortmund team-mates 'convinced' Jadon Sancho is staying another season

Jadon Sancho's Borussia Dortmund team-mates are reportedly 'convinced' he's staying another season, amid heavy Manchester United interest.

Alex Turk

Manchester United make late 'concrete move' to sign Lille defender Gabriel

Manchester United have reportedly made a late 'concrete move' to sign Lille defender Gabriel, but face competition from Arsenal and Napoli.

Alex Turk

Will Dean Henderson be at Manchester United next season?

After another successful loan spell at Sheffield United, will Dean Henderson be at Manchester United next season?

Alex Turk

by

ScottKennedy

Dean Henderson to sign bumper new Manchester United contract

Dean Henderson is reportedly set to sign a bumper new Manchester United contract, committing his long-term future to the club.

Alex Turk

Manchester United start 20/21 Premier League season with Crystal Palace visit

The 2020/21 Premier League fixture list has been revealed, with Manchester United hosting Crystal Palace to kick off the campaign.

Alex Turk

Several clubs interested in Diogo Dalot ahead of likely Manchester United exit

Diogo Dalot is reportedly on his way out of Manchester United, with several clubs interested in his services.

Alex Turk

Sergio Romero could be offered to Aston Villa to secure Jack Grealish deal

Sergio Romero could reportedly be offered to Aston Villa, as Manchester United look to secure a deal for Jack Grealish.

Alex Turk

Why David Brooks won't be a direct alternative to Jadon Sancho this summer

Manchester United have been credited with a 'serious interest' in Bournemouth winger David Brooks, but he won't be an alternative to Jadon Sancho.

Alex Turk