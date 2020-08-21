Pictured: Harry Maguire arrives in Syros ahead of court appearance on Saturday

Harry Maguire has been transported to Syros from Mykonos, the site of where he was arrested by Greek police in the early hours of Friday morning.

Initial reports made it seem like the Manchester United captain got into a scuffle with a group of fellow Brits, however, it would appear like the incident is far more serious.

A Greek court statement released on Friday afternoon reads:

"A case file was opened against the trio [he and his friends] for the occasional offences of violence against officials - court officials, disobedience, bodily harm, insult and attempted bribery of an employee."

At Mykonos police station, another statement suggested the three arrested "foreigners strongly resisted, pushing and hitting three police officers," while "one of the detainees tried to offer money so that the trial against them would not be completed".

Suggestions that Maguire assaulted a police officer were worrying enough, but the fact that the word bribery has now come into question is even more concerning.

Provided by @YanniRamone, Maguire has been pictured arriving at Syros police station ahead of his appearance in court tomorrow

Despite the apparent seriousness of Maguire's potential charges, his lawyer, Konstantinos Darivas has confidently claimed he's "fully convinced he will be released without any charges."

We certainly haven't heard the end of this story and it certainly isn't the way the 27-year-old would have hoped to spend his break after such a long season.

