Maguire: Champions League football is the minimum expectancy at United

Harry Maguire wouldn't have even considered a situation like this afternoon when joining Manchester United from Leicester City last summer.

But it happened, and United came out on top as a 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium secured Champions League qualification and third-place in the Premier League.

Leicester's defeat saw them drop out of the top four after such a long stint behind Liverpool and Manchester City, with Chelsea taking the final spot.

Speaking after full-time at his former home ground, a delighted Maguire explained that qualifying for the Champions League should be the expectancy at United:

“To finish third in the Premier League, that’s where we expect to be, we expect to be in the Champions League. Obviously the last few years have been tough and at the start of the season people didn’t expect us to be in the top four at the end of the season, but we had great belief in ourselves. We’ve been a lot better of late and it’s come from an unpromising position that shows the great character we’ve got in this group."

The return amongst Europe's elite next season simply means so much in so many different ways.

In terms of incoming transfers, club finances and reputation, Champions League qualification has emphasised the progress United have made under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so far.

We're only one season into his rebuild and I absolutely can't wait to see how much further the club can go next term.

Be sure to watch the Stretford Paddock Review following United's brilliant result this afternoon...