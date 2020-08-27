SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Harry Maguire reveals he feared for his life during Mykonos arrest

Alex Turk

Harry Maguire has spoken out for the first time since being found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult.

The Manchester United captain was arrested on Mykonos last Friday and was subsequently handed a suspended sentence of 21 months and 10 days in prison.

Maguire was represented in court on Tuesday ahead of his sentence, however, his legal team appealed the verdict on Wednesday.

Such action nullifies his conviction and will lead to a full retrial in a more senior court, giving time to fairly prepare to clear his name.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with BBC Sports Editor Dan Roan, Maguire explained he feared for his life amidst the panic of the ordeal:

"I don't wish it on anybody. Obviously the situation has made it difficult for one of the biggest clubs in the world, so I regret putting the fans and the club through this, but I did nothing wrong. I found myself in a situation where it could have happened to anybody and anywhere. They hit me a lot on the legs. It wasn't on my mind. I was in that much of a panic. Fear. Scared for my life."

From an outsider's perspective, it seriously hasn't been a good look for Maguire but it should be only a matter of time before the full truth comes out.

Every single person with him as the incident took place have given public statements backing everything he has said in this interview.

Furthermore, those who have played with Maguire and know him personally have taken to social media to back his innocence.

It's a must-watch interview and be sure to keep updated with this story on the Sports Illustrated website and Stretford Paddock socials.

Be sure to watch the latest Devils Podcast on Stretford Paddock, in which the guys discuss whether United need a Director of Football...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Greek officers told Harry Maguire he 'wouldn't play again' while hitting his legs

Manchester United captain has revealed Greek officers told him he 'wouldn't play again' while assaulting his legs during his arrest.

Alex Turk

Fabrizio Romano addresses reports linking Sandro Tonali to Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has quickly addressed reports from Italy linking Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali to Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Dean Henderson ready to fight for game time after penning new Manchester United contract

Dean Henderson has revealed he's determined to feature as much as possible after signing a long-term contract extension at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Three Manchester United stars named in Europa League Squad of the Season

Three Manchester United players have been named in the 2019/20 Europa League Squad of the Season.

Alex Turk

Manchester United see €25m Benoit Badiashile bid rejected by Monaco

Monaco have rejected a €25million offer from Manchester United to sign centre-back Benoit Badiashile.

Alex Turk

Pictured: Marc Jurado arrives in England to complete Manchester United transfer

Marc Jurado has been pictured arriving in England ahead of his transfer to Manchester United from Barcelona.

Alex Turk

Manchester United 'relaxed' over lack of transfer activity

Manchester United are reportedly 'relaxed' about their lack of transfer activity so far this summer.

Alex Turk

Mason Greenwood set to join impressive list after maiden senior England call-up

Mason Greenwood looks set to join an impressive list of Manchester United players after receiving his maiden senior England call-up.

Alex Turk

Manchester United release strong statement on Harry Maguire verdict

Manchester United have released a strong statement on Harry Maguire after he was found guilty for all charges in court on Tuesday.

Alex Turk

Promising goalkeeper Matej Kovar closing in on EFL loan move

Matej Kovar is closing in on a loan departure from Manchester United this summer, with EFL clubs interested in his services.

Alex Turk