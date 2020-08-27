Harry Maguire reveals he feared for his life during Mykonos arrest

Harry Maguire has spoken out for the first time since being found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult.

The Manchester United captain was arrested on Mykonos last Friday and was subsequently handed a suspended sentence of 21 months and 10 days in prison.

Maguire was represented in court on Tuesday ahead of his sentence, however, his legal team appealed the verdict on Wednesday.

Such action nullifies his conviction and will lead to a full retrial in a more senior court, giving time to fairly prepare to clear his name.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with BBC Sports Editor Dan Roan, Maguire explained he feared for his life amidst the panic of the ordeal:

"I don't wish it on anybody. Obviously the situation has made it difficult for one of the biggest clubs in the world, so I regret putting the fans and the club through this, but I did nothing wrong. I found myself in a situation where it could have happened to anybody and anywhere. They hit me a lot on the legs. It wasn't on my mind. I was in that much of a panic. Fear. Scared for my life."

From an outsider's perspective, it seriously hasn't been a good look for Maguire but it should be only a matter of time before the full truth comes out.

Every single person with him as the incident took place have given public statements backing everything he has said in this interview.

Furthermore, those who have played with Maguire and know him personally have taken to social media to back his innocence.

