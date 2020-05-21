Stretford Paddock
Maguire hails 'safe' return to United training

Alex Turk

Harry Maguire seems delighted to be back in training as Manchester United returned to the Aon Training Complex on Wednesday.

Although the conditions were far from normality, United players began preparations for a return to the pitch in small groups after Monday's successful 'Project Restart' meeting between Premier League clubs.

Considering things go to plan, we could be looking at the Premier League resuming as early as June and Maguire has hailed the safeness he's experienced so far.

Speaking to the official club website on Wednesday, Maguire hailed the safe nature of United's return at Carrington:

"It's our first day back, but it seems so safe and everyone is respecting it so well, so long may that continue and I'm sure no one will have any problems. There is a lot less people at the training ground when we go in. Today I was in a group of four, working with one coach, so not many people. We all got tested before we came in, so everyone in the changing room has a negative test. Every morning we get our temperature taken before we get to the training ground, so obviously they're checking the temperature. We all have an app where we fill in to see if we've had any symptoms throughout the day.

United haven't been in action since the excellent 5-0 win over LASK Linz on March 12 and Old Trafford hasn't hosted a game since the Manchester derby win on March 8.

However, albeit behind closed doors, the 2019/20 campaign could be set to continue next month after out of over 700 tests, just six people across three clubs tested positive for the coronavirus during last weekend's initial tests.

Of course, that's six people too many but it should provide hope that if players and club staff stick to the guidelines correctly - I'm speaking to you, Kyle Walker - football could be safe to make a comeback soon.

Be sure to watch the latest instalment of The Debate on Stretford Paddock, where the lads discuss whether Jadon Sancho's potential arrival will stifle Mason Greenwood's development:

