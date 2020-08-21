SI.com
Harry Maguire arrested in Mykonos after fight on Friday morning

Alex Turk

Harry Maguire has been arrested while on holiday in Mykonos, after an alleged fight broke out between his friends and fellow Brits in the early hours of Friday morning.

The 27-year-old had been enjoying a well-earned break with his fiance on the popular Greek island but is now at the centre of an absolute PR disaster.

Maguire is said to have been one of three individuals taken to the police station in handcuffs following the brawl, although it's unknown just how serious said brawl was.

United have, this morning, released a statement in relation to the incident, confirming Maguire is co-operating with the Greek authorities:

"The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night. Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment."

Despite recorded a fairly impressive first season at Old Trafford statistics-wise, the defender has been at the end of regular criticism from United and rival fans alike.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision to appoint Maguire captain just a few months into his spell at the club was widely questioned, and now it must be considered whether that position is under threat.

However, it's important to stress that United fans especially should know not to jump onto the bandwagon and start to slate Maguire just for the sake of it.

On the back of the negative attention he receives for being captain of one of the world's biggest clubs, he's always going to attract those wanting to cause mayhem.

It's worth simply waiting for more information to arise before forming your judgement, but you can't deny it's a really bad look.

Be sure to watch the latest Tier 1 Podcast on Stretford Paddock with Jay Motty and Ronaldo Brown, where they discuss United's interest in David Brooks...

