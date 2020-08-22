Harry Maguire returns to England after pleading not guilty in Greek court

Harry Maguire is free to return to England after pleading not guilty in court on Saturday, following his arrest by Greek police on Friday morning.

The Manchester United captain was transported from Mykonos, the location of the alleged incident, to Syros police station, where he was kept in custody on Friday night.

Ahead of his court appearance, a statement reading his charges was released:

"A case file was opened against the trio [he and his friends] for the occasional offences of violence against officials - court officials, disobedience, bodily harm, insult and attempted bribery of an employee."

However, Maguire is free for now and will be leaving Greece, although the case isn't yet over.

United have today released the following statement:

“Following the appearance in court we note the adjournment of the case to allow the legal team to consider the case file. Harry has pleaded not guilty to the charges. It would be inappropriate for the player or club to comment further while legal process takes its course.”

The adjournment of the case will last for three days before a hearing on Tuesday, though the 27-year-old will not have to be present for that.

According to the reports in Mykonos, rival fans were aiming chants of 'F*** United' towards Maguire and his group of friends at a bar.

Furthermore, his sister was said to have been stabbed with a 'sharp object', to which he then stepped in and defender her.

Let's hope Maguire's name will be cleared next week before he begins pre-season preparations.

