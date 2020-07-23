Maguire: United will be ready for Leicester ultimatum

Harry Maguire has assured supporters that Manchester United are ready for the crunch trip to Leicester City on Sunday.

United travel to the King Power Stadium on the final day of the Premier League season one point ahead of the Foxes and knowing a draw will be enough to secure a top-four spot.

The Reds' dip in form continued against West Ham on Wednesday night though, being held to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford after trailing once again.

Speaking after full-time, Maguire insisted United will be ready for battle on Sunday though, with a Champions League spot on the line:

"We will look back, but will be fully ready on Sunday. If you can’t be ready for the game that is coming you are in the wrong sport. It's a huge game. We have three days to prepare for it. With our schedule it has generally been a couple of days, then you play again, so you don’t get time on the training ground and it's more about recovery. So it's nice to have three days, which seems crazy to say, but the schedule has been harsh for the lads. We will be ready on Sunday."

You'd seriously favour United to get the point required to confirm a return to the Champions League, but boy have they made tough work of it.

Although Leicester have won just two of their last nine games, Brendan Rodgers has formed a very dangerous side and it's a test United can't afford to take likely.

You couldn't write it. Maguire will be looking to return to the club he joined to play European football for the first time with the hope of ending their dreams of achieving just that.

