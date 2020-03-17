Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

United’s bold 20/21 home shirt potentially revealed

Alex Turk

It looks like Manchester United have taken a rather bold approach with the 2020/21 season's home kit, with the shirt particularly sparking conversation.

Footy Headlines are usually pretty reliable when it comes to early kit leaks and after revealing the colour scheme for United's new away and third kits, they've now revealed details about the home strip too.

Based on the website's report, the eye-catching design, made by Adidas, features a red shirt with the Adidas logo being in white, rather than black like in the current campaign.

It's the yellow and black 'paintbrush'-style stripes that are the main article though, as well as the return of Adidas' signature three white stripes on the shoulders.

The shirt will boast a simple ribbed crew-neck collar and is complemented by both white shorts and socks, although it's likely black shorts or socks could be incorporated.

Footy Headlines claim the interesting kit is set to be launched to July, however, with growing concerns about the coronavirus, I'd say it's likely that'll be pushed back.

It's certainly a new design if you're a United fan and for me, it seems to be one of those designs where you say to yourself: "It'll probably look better on the pitch."

I do rate the approach though - it's certainly something different and from a commercial perspective, any shirt with the United badge on it is bound to do well.

Make sure to follow @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for regular updates on all things United and go and support the lads on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pogba steps up injury recovery with Carrick

An interesting report has revealed what Pogba has been doing as he nears his long-awaited return to action.

Alex Turk

Chelsea 'interested' in signing Gomes

Recent reports suggest Chelsea want to take Gomes to Stamford Bridge once his United contract expires.

Alex Turk

Rooney heaps praise on Sir Alex in new column

United fans will love what Rooney has said about Sir Alex Ferguson in his first column.

Alex Turk

Shanghai Shenhua confirm Ighalo valuation

Shanghai Shenhua have told United how much they will have to fork out to sign Ighalo permanently this summer.

Alex Turk

Does The Suspension of Football End United’s Champions League Hopes?

A look at how the recent outbreak of COVID-19 will impact United's hopes of Champions League football next season.

Patrick Ryan

Premier League clubs preparing summer swoop for Jones

Reports suggest United could finally be offloading Jones in the summer, with a couple of top-flight clubs interested.

Alex Turk

Dong Fangzhuo: Where Are They Now?

Patrick Ryan discusses the career of one of Manchester United's most obscure signings ever: the Chinese forward Dong Fangzhuo.

Patrick Ryan

How has COVID-19 affected United?

With all football suspended; we look at when United will play again, what exactly has been postponed and what the implications could be.

Alex Turk

Player Profile: Fred v LASK Linz (A)

We delve into Fred's statistics as he controlled the midfield with an almost-complete performance in Austria on Thursday.

Alex Turk

LASK Linz 0-5 United Review: Ruthless Reds thrive in bizarre conditions

United all-but booked their Europa League Quarter-Finals place with a brilliant display behind closed doors.

Alex Turk