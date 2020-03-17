United’s bold 20/21 home shirt potentially revealed

It looks like Manchester United have taken a rather bold approach with the 2020/21 season's home kit, with the shirt particularly sparking conversation.

Footy Headlines are usually pretty reliable when it comes to early kit leaks and after revealing the colour scheme for United's new away and third kits, they've now revealed details about the home strip too.

Based on the website's report, the eye-catching design, made by Adidas, features a red shirt with the Adidas logo being in white, rather than black like in the current campaign.

It's the yellow and black 'paintbrush'-style stripes that are the main article though, as well as the return of Adidas' signature three white stripes on the shoulders.

The shirt will boast a simple ribbed crew-neck collar and is complemented by both white shorts and socks, although it's likely black shorts or socks could be incorporated.

Footy Headlines claim the interesting kit is set to be launched to July, however, with growing concerns about the coronavirus, I'd say it's likely that'll be pushed back.

It's certainly a new design if you're a United fan and for me, it seems to be one of those designs where you say to yourself: "It'll probably look better on the pitch."

I do rate the approach though - it's certainly something different and from a commercial perspective, any shirt with the United badge on it is bound to do well.

