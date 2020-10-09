SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Champions League: Telles, Pellistri, Cavani included in 25-man squad

Alex Turk

Manchester United have named their 25-man squad for the upcoming Champions League Group Stage, and there are some glaring omissions.

United's four summer signings, excluding Amad Diallo, have all been included. Alex Telles, Donny can de Beek, Edinson Cavani and Facundo Pellistri could all feature.

Eight locally trained players, four of whom have come through the club's Academy between 15 and 21, must be included in the A list.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Lee Grant, Dean Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all classified as either 'club trained' or 'association trained'.

Homegrown players aged 21 or younger can remain on a B list, which can be added to before midnight of each fixture. It means the likes of Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Teden Mengi can feature.

Other younger stars could be in line to travel on matchdays alongside the absence of the UEFA Youth League until 2021.

Five substitutions will be allowed in each game in the competition this term, so a 23-man squad can be named, rather than 18.

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Dean Henderson, Lee Grant.

Defenders: Eric Bailly, Tim Fosu-Mensah, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek.

Forwards: Edinson Cavani, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Edinson Cavani addresses Man United fans for the first time since joining

Edinson Cavani has addressed Manchester United fans for the first time since joining on transfer deadline day.

Alex Turk

Tottenham rout proved humiliation is the new normal at Old Trafford

Manchester United's 6-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur proved humiliation is the new normal at Old Trafford

Alex Turk

Axel Tuanzebe excited to learn from Edinson Cavani upon return to training

Axel Tuanzebe has explained he's excited to learn from new Manchester United signing, Edinson Cavani in training.

Alex Turk

Axel Tuanzebe ready to make an impact after returning to full fitness

Axel Tuanzebe is ready to make an impact for Manchester United after returning to full fitness.

Alex Turk

All 14 Man United players you need to look out for on international duty

14 Manchester United players will represent their nations over the coming week, during the break from club football.

Alex Turk

South American great claims "there aren't many" like Facundo Pellistri

Juan Roman Riquelme has described Manchester United's new winger Facundo Pellistri as a "rascal."

Alex Turk

Deadline Day: Chris Smalling completes permanent Roma move

Chris Smalling has left Manchester United, completing a permanent move to AS Roma.

Alex Turk

Deadline Day: Man United confirm signing of Edinson Cavani on free transfer

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

Alex Turk

Deadline Day: Man United confirm signing of Porto defender Alex Telles

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of FC Porto left-back Alex Telles.

Alex Turk

Deadline Day: Atalanta starlet Amad Traore to join Man United in January

18-year-old Atalanta winger Amad Traore is set to sign for Manchester United.

Alex Turk