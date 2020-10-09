Champions League: Telles, Pellistri, Cavani included in 25-man squad

Manchester United have named their 25-man squad for the upcoming Champions League Group Stage, and there are some glaring omissions.

United's four summer signings, excluding Amad Diallo, have all been included. Alex Telles, Donny can de Beek, Edinson Cavani and Facundo Pellistri could all feature.

Eight locally trained players, four of whom have come through the club's Academy between 15 and 21, must be included in the A list.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Lee Grant, Dean Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all classified as either 'club trained' or 'association trained'.

Homegrown players aged 21 or younger can remain on a B list, which can be added to before midnight of each fixture. It means the likes of Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Teden Mengi can feature.

Other younger stars could be in line to travel on matchdays alongside the absence of the UEFA Youth League until 2021.

Five substitutions will be allowed in each game in the competition this term, so a 23-man squad can be named, rather than 18.

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Dean Henderson, Lee Grant.

Defenders: Eric Bailly, Tim Fosu-Mensah, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek.

Forwards: Edinson Cavani, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.

