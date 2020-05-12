Man United on the Verge of Signing Saul & Dembele? - Transfer Talk - 12/05/20

In the Paper Talk, this morning reports emerging that United are "closing in on" a £60 million move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele and on the verge of signing Athletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

United increasingly confident of sealing Dembele deal

In an exclusive from the Daily Star, United are growing increasingly confident of securing a deal potentially worth £60 million for the 23-year-old.

The report claims Dembele has informed the Reds that he would prefer a move to Old Trafford over Chelsea and Solskjaer is 'desperate' to secure his services.

United are said to have sent scouts to watch Dembele three times over the past six months and with Lyon missing out on Champions League football, could be in a really good position to snap him up. Read in full here

Man Utd 'on verge of' signing Saul Niguez

According to The Express It’s claimed that talks between the two clubs are practically closed.

"Saul has a buyout clause of £142m but Todo Fichajes claim United are on the verge of signing him for £70m instead. And the agreement will reportedly be made official by the end of the current campaign - whenever that will be."

Manchester United turned down the chance to sign Saul when he was a teenager but, in the years since, he’s flourished at Atletico Madrid.

The Spain international has become a vital member of the squad under Diego Simeone and, before the coronavirus crisis brought football to a halt, helped knock Liverpool out of the Champions League.

Maguire Has an Elite Mentality

Joe is here for the Paper Talk this morning looking at reports emerging that United are "closing in on" a £60million move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

Would he be a good signing for United?