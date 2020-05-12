Stretford Paddock
Man United on the Verge of Signing Saul & Dembele? - Transfer Talk - 12/05/20

Mitul Mistry

In the Paper Talk, this morning reports emerging that United are "closing in on" a £60 million move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele and on the verge of signing Athletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

United increasingly confident of sealing Dembele deal

In an exclusive from the Daily Star, United are growing increasingly confident of securing a deal potentially worth £60 million for the 23-year-old.

The report claims Dembele has informed the Reds that he would prefer a move to Old Trafford over Chelsea and Solskjaer is 'desperate' to secure his services.

United are said to have sent scouts to watch Dembele three times over the past six months and with Lyon missing out on Champions League football, could be in a really good position to snap him up. Read in full here

Man Utd 'on verge of' signing Saul Niguez

According to The Express It’s claimed that talks between the two clubs are practically closed.

"Saul has a buyout clause of £142m but Todo Fichajes claim United are on the verge of signing him for £70m instead. And the agreement will reportedly be made official by the end of the current campaign - whenever that will be."

Manchester United turned down the chance to sign Saul when he was a teenager but, in the years since, he’s flourished at Atletico Madrid.

The Spain international has become a vital member of the squad under Diego Simeone and, before the coronavirus crisis brought football to a halt, helped knock Liverpool out of the Champions League.

Maguire Has an Elite Mentality

Pjanic 'refused' United move amid Barcelona interest

Miralem Pjanic has reportedly refused a move to Manchester United in favour of La Liga champions Barcelona.

Alex Turk

United increasingly confident of sealing Dembele deal

Manchester United are reportedly growing increasingly confident of securing a deal for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

Alex Turk

Giggs' Recommends Rodon Signing! | Transfer News | 11/05/20

Today we look at United's approach for Swansea centre back Joe Rodon after high praise from Wales manager Ryan Giggs, Ole open to selling 3 defenders and Government giving the football the green light to start again in June

Mitul Mistry

Herrera: Pogba can be world's best midfielder

Ander Herrera has claimed that Paul Pogba can become the best midfielder in the world amid speculation about his future.

Alex Turk

Maguire: Rashford most talented I've played with

Harry Maguire has revealed he believes Marcus Rashford is the most talented player he's ever played with.

Alex Turk

Government to give go-ahead for June return

The UK Government is set to give the green light for the Premier League to return on the weekend of June 12.

Alex Turk

United facing battle to extend Ighalo loan

Manchester United are reportedly facing a battle to keep Odion Ighalo, with Shanghai Shenhua unwilling to extend his loan.

Alex Turk

Solskjaer ready to sell three United centre-backs

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly ready to sell three Manchester United centre-backs this summer.

Alex Turk

United plan to complete £20m Rodon signing

Manchester United are reportedly planning to complete a £20million deal for Swansea City defender Joe Rodon.

Alex Turk

Neville names one United player with Ballon d'Or chance

Gary Neville has named one Manchester United player from the current squad who is capable of lifting the Ballon d'Or.

Alex Turk