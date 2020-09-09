SI.com
Manchester United outlining plans to welcome fans back to Old Trafford THIS MONTH

Alex Turk

It's a long shot, admittedly, but we could see the return of fans at Old Trafford as early as this month. More specifically, when Crystal Palace visit on September 19th.

According to Andy Mitten, United will meet with authorities on Thursday to propose plans to get a certain number of supporters back to Old Trafford.

The report states that United are looking to welcome 12,000 fans into the ground to watch the Premier League opener against Palace as a trial.

Mitten also claims that if the trial goes to plan, the capacity could be increased further for when Tottenham Hotspur visit on October 3rd.

He does add, however, that if the club isn't given the go-ahead, they would have to find another test event before fans can properly return to the Theatre of Dreams.

Since that report, the Government have announced that social gatherings including more than six people will become illegal from Monday 14 September.

This is to combat a worrying rise in COVID-19 cases, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has explained further.

“We must revise plans to pilot larger audiences in stadiums & review our intention to return audiences to stadiums from the 1st October.”

It's unknown what that will impose on Thursday's meeting, but we're set to know very soon whether a small number of fans will be able to watch the Reds live sooner rather than later.

