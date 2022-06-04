Skip to main content
"Manchester United Hierarchy Scared of Rangnick," says Ex-Man United Defender

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has suggested that the Red Devils' hierarchy was 'scared' of Ralf Rangnick.

In a press conference in May, Rangnick announced that he will not stay in a consultancy role at Manchester United. He said that he made the decision due to the demands of new role as Austria manager.

United finished sixth in the Premier League under the Austrian, who had taken over the Red Devils following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Rangnick had an agreement to work as a club consultant for a two year tenure and had confirmed that he would remain at the club despite being appointed as Austria Manager. 

Ralf Rangnick

Ex-Manchester United defender, Paul Parker has stated recently though, that the club's hierarchy and the players were afraid of the ex-Schalke boss (via BonusCodeBets).

"Could he (Rangnick) have stayed on as a technical director? I don't think so. Because again I use the word hierarchy. I think they were scared of him" said Parker when asked whether Man Utd missed out by not giving him the role of a technical director. He definitely was open to both sides and as much as everyone would say the football side was poor, Manchester United never improved. In a certain way, they capitulated entirely cause certain players couldn’t deal with somebody who was upfront and honest. But on the other side of it, he let them know about certain individuals and about the team and maybe in a certain way about the club, what they were doing."

When questioned about the decision of hiring Rangnick as an interim manager, Parker said:

"I just think that United made the wrong decision from the start. It was the wrong decision. There’s no way around that. But as I said earlier, he kind of opened up the club. You know, he suddenly is coming there and he’s opened the door to the football club to the people who were outside trying to look in.”

