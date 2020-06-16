Stretford Paddock
Manchester United trio shortlisted for Golden Boy award

Alex Turk

It's that time of the year again; the 2020 Golden Boy top 100 shortlist has been revealed, with three Manchester United players making the cut.

Since Tuttosport introduced the award back in 2003, it's become one of the most prestigious individual honours on offer for young stars.

All players under the age of 21 that play in Europe's top tier leagues are considered, and United have tasted plenty of success previously.

In fact, no other team have boasted more winners than the Reds (3), with Wayne Rooney (2004), Anderson (2008) and Anthony Martial (2015) picking up the award.

Paul Pogba was also named Golden Boy at Juventus in 2013, and now three more United starlets are in with a shout for this year's edition.

Angel Gomes has been shortlisted for a second time after 2018 and is joined by James Garner and, unsurprisingly, Mason Greenwood.

Out of the three, Greenwood is the standout choice to be in with the best shot of picking up the award, but the trio face major competition.

The likes of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland are also shortlisted, as well as Alphonso Davies, Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo.

It's highly unlikely United will boast another winner this year, but it's fantastic to see the prospects earn the recognition they deserve.

Notable names on the 2020 Golden Boy shortlist:

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Angel Gomes (Manchester United)

Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

Billy Gilmour (Chelsea)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)

Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Ferrán Torres (Valencia)

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

James Garner (Manchester United)

Karamoko Dembele (Celtic)

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Pedro Neto (Wolves)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham)

Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Who's your pick to take the crown?

Be sure to check out the latest episode of Howson's Brew on Stretford Paddock, ahead of the Premier League's return:

