Manager Erik Ten Hag’s Future Looks Highly Unlikely at Ajax Amid Interest From Manchester United

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag's future at the Eredivisie club remains a big question mark after his side's second-leg defeat vs Benfica in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 which took place at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

Ever since the departure of former Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars after behaving inappropriately with female employees at the club, Erik Ten Hag seems to be frustrated both on and off the pitch despite topping the Dutch Premier Division table by 2 points.

The pair started off as comrades in the technical department of the Deventer-based club, Go Ahead Eagles where Marc Overmars was a shareholder.

The Dutch manager helped this Eerste Divisie side (second division Dutch League) to its first promotion in 17 years. From then on, the bonding between the pair has been stronger than a covalent bond.

As reported earlier, Ajax hired Klaas-Jan Huntelaar into their technical team to oversee the work that was previously controlled by De Godenzonen's former sporting head before his resignation.

According to De Telegraaf's Mike Verweij, who featured as a guest in NH Nieuws late-night football show De Aftrap, the former Bayern Munich Reserves Head-coach's future appeared far away from Amsterdam after the sudden development of recent events:

"I've always thought that Ajax was going to do everything to keep hold of him for another year, especially after [Marc] Overmars left. When Erik [Ten Hag] said he didn't have a say in the appointment of [Klaas-Jan] Huntelaar, that made me change my mind and I think he'll leave."

The Dutch reporter also revealed details about a mutual agreement that happened within the hierarchy:

"I think Erik[Ten Hag] has made an agreement with [Marc] Overmars that if Erik receives an offer to go to a big club, he'd be allowed to leave and I think Edwin [van der Sar] will still go through with that agreement."

When asked about the Ajax manager's next possible destination, the answer was pretty straightforward from De Telegraaf's Chief Ajax/Oranje reporter:

"The club that's been talked about the most is Manchester United, and I think if a club like that comes knocking on the door, even with the mess they're currently in, you'd have to accept the offer as a Dutch coach."

As it stands, Erik Ten Hag is a frontrunner in the race for the managerial post at Old Trafford. It's one of the worst-kept secrets within the footballing fraternity.

Things could start to look more clear within the next fortnight as Manchester United's first-team heads out for a break to reset their minds.

Both Erik Ten Hag and the Red Devils will be having one eye on each other's movements to see how the mutual interest advances in the coming days.

