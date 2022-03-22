Manchester United 'reluctant' to pay compensation for managerial target Pochettino

Manchester United are said to be 'reluctant' to pay the compensation for Mauricio Pochettino as they step-up their chase for a new manager, claim a reports.

United are said to be stepping up their hunt for a new manager in the ongoing international break and David Ornstein had reported that the Red Devils are looking to make progress this month.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Simon Mullock from the Mirror has reported that United may just run out of time to appoint Pochettino, despite the fact that the Argentine is under 'huge pressure' at the Paris-based club.

It is stated that PSG would have to pay £11 million to sack their manager and another £6 million to pay the other members of the staff. As things stand, United are reluctant to pay a single penny to sign him and are waiting for him to get sacked, so that PSG pay the compensation.

But PSG also know that United are interested and know the big fee they need to spend to sack Pochettino.

United want to give the new manager as much time as possible, with the next season set to start earlier than usual.

Read More Manchester United Coverage