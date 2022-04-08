Skip to main content
Manchester United 2022/23 Goalkeeper Kits Leaked

The Manchester United goalkeeper kits for the 2022/23 season have been leaked online and you can see the leaked designs here. 

United have always produced a high quality set of kits both for outfield players and goalkeepers and this year seems no different. 

Three different goalkeeper strips have leaked online ahead of the 22/23 season and the designs look unique and fresh.

The outfield kits have already started to leak including the home kit design for next season that seems to pay tribute to a retro strip.

You can see the leaked goalkeeper kits below;

The leaks come from footyheadlines who are a usual source for leaked kits across the world of football.

Each strip shares the same design but features in three unique colours, being yellow, aqua blue and black.

The goalkeeper strips are set to be worn by the likes of David De Gea and possibly Dean Henderson next season.

Eyebrows have been raised over Henderson’s future but Ten Hag’s arrival could give the goalkeeper a chance at the club.

