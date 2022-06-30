Manchester United 2022-23 Home Kit Set To Launch July 1st

Manchester United's new home kit is set to officially launch and be officially revealed by the club on Friday July 1st according to a new leaked report.

United's new home kit has already leaked online in weeks prior to the official unveiling with pictures of the strip leaking onto social platforms such as Twitter and more.

The Red Devils are one of the only teams in the Premier League to have not unveiled their new shirt yet - officially.

Pictures that have emerged have shown a new shirt inspired by United strips of the past and also features the crest once again returning to a shield like form.

Due to the leaks that surfaced a number of weeks ago, fans have already began to have their say on the new strip, many being torn on some parts of the design.

United's shirt selling is one of their main sources of income and this year would set to be no different with fans worldwide wanting to get the new shirt with their favourite player printed on the back.

According to footyheadlines, United will officially unveil their new shirt on Friday, July 1st, they state;

"The Adidas Manchester United 2022-2023 home kit will be launched tomorrow, July 1 2022. A launch picture of the kit already appeared in Adidas' online store."

