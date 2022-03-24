Skip to main content
Manchester United 22/23 Home Kit Pictures Leaked

Early pictures of Manchester United's 22/23 home kit have leaked ahead of the new season on social media.

United tend to have three new kits each season with big anticipation always surrounding the release.

Last month saw pictures of the apparent third kit leak online which featured an almost goalkeeper kit like design.

Now pictures of United's apparent home kit for next season have emerged online.

The kit features a retro like design with a dominant feature in a white collar at the top of the shirt.

The badge also features in a retro style design with the crest itself inside a banner like design that used to feature a lot in kits before the 2000's.

United's new strips tend to always sell well amongst fans all around the world which makes up a lot of the income United receive.

