Manchester United 22/23 Third Kit Information Leaked

Manchester United's 22/23 third kit information has been leaked on social media today.

United have a global fan base and make a large amount of their income through selling merchandise to supporters around the world with the release of new kit designs.

Next seasons third kit colour scheme has been leaked by Footy Headlines, showing a luminous green shirt with navy Adidas stripes on the sleeves.

The article by Footy Headlines says that the current 'leaked' images are mock ups using the leaked colour schemes and they say to 'stay tuned' as they will be able to release official leaks 'soon'.

Kit designs are huge in modern day football, plenty more people purchase multiple shirts from one seasons set meaning designs are quite a key aspect to appeal to fans in all countries.

One thing to notice is that the luminous green colour that is the main colour scheme on the leaked shirt is very similar to that of previous United goalkeeper strips over the years.

