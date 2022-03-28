Manchester United Ask for Information For Huge Summer Striker Target
Manchester United have reportedly asked for information for Roma striker Tammy Abraham, claims a report from Italy.
Abraham has been on fire for Roma this season and he joined the Giallorossi from Chelsea in the previous summer transfer window only.
He has found the back of the net 15 times in Serie A for Jose Mourinho's men.
Corriere dello Sport have reported today that Abraham's goals in the Derby della Capitale have ignited interest from Premier League sides like United, who are said to be ready to launch a massive offer to sign him.
As things stand though, Roma are not expected to sell him at any price and Jose Mourinho also has a big liking for the Englishman.
Chelsea have a buyback clause in his deal which will allow them the chance to re-sign him from the summer of 2023 onwards. Even the striker wouldn't consider a move away from Roma this summer.
