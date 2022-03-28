Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Ask for Information For Huge Summer Striker Target

Manchester United have reportedly asked for information for Roma striker Tammy Abraham, claims a report from Italy.

Abraham has been on fire for Roma this season and he joined the Giallorossi from Chelsea in the previous summer transfer window only. 

He has found the back of the net 15 times in Serie A for Jose Mourinho's men.

Tammy Abraham

Corriere dello Sport have reported today that Abraham's goals in the Derby della Capitale have ignited interest from Premier League sides like United, who are said to be ready to launch a massive offer to sign him.

As things stand though, Roma are not expected to sell him at any price and Jose Mourinho also has a big liking for the Englishman.

Chelsea have a buyback clause in his deal which will allow them the chance to re-sign him from the summer of 2023 onwards. Even the striker wouldn't consider a move away from Roma this summer.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Tammy Abraham
News

Manchester United Ask for Information For Huge Summer Striker Target

By Kaustubh Pandeyjust now
rooney
Quotes

Manchester United Legend Confirms Desire to Manage Club in the Future

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
luis enrique
News

51-year-old is a 'Real Contender' For Manchester United Manager Role

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
imago1006970750h
Transfers

Revealed: Manchester United’s Priority Striker Targets This Summer

By Alan Bince4 hours ago
Luis Enrique
News

Luis Enrique Is a Strong Contender For the Manchester United Managerial Job

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago
Paul Pogba vs Brighton
News

Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba Out of France Training With Foot Injury

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago
ten hag
News

Erik Ten Hag Shocked By Manchester United's Lack Of Contract Offer Following Interview

By Rhys James18 hours ago
neves
Transfers

Wolves Set to Offer Arsenal and Manchester United Target Ruben Neves a New 'Bumper Deal Contract'

By Alex Wallace19 hours ago