Manchester United Agree On New Terms With Bruno Fernandes That Will More Than Double His Wages

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Bruno Fernandes over a new five-year contract that will more than double his wages.

Since joining the club in January 2020, United's midfield maestro has been putting up incredible numbers for the Red Devils, having 88 goal contributions in 117 appearances so far for the English side.

The Old Trafford club started talks about a contract extension for their midfield maestro at the start of the season, but talks hit a stall earlier in the season.

According to The Telegraph, the Portuguese midfielder is close to signing a new five-year deal at the Mancunian club that will extend his stay at Old Trafford till 2027.

As per the reported terms of the new deal, United's Portuguese Magnifico will see his wages get more than doubled, from his current wages of just over £100,000 a week to around £240,000 a week.

The report also states that an announcement might be expected after the ongoing international break is over.

The player himself is said to believe that United will 'turn a new corner' under a new manager, and is happy with committing himself to the club for the foreseeable future.

