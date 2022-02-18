Skip to main content
Manchester United Defender Alex Telles Included In EA Sports FIFA 22 New UEFA Champions League Themed Promotion

EA Sports have released a new UEFA Champions League themed promotion on their leading title FIFA 22 with Manchester United defender Alex Telles included amongst a host of top players. 

Telles has been given a special item on 'Ultimate Team' a game mode under the FIFA 22 title.

The Brazilian features alongside a host of top European names such as Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Real Madrid's Gareth Bale. 

The in game items are themed around each teams progression for the remainder of the Champions League knockout stages.

Each player item will receive an in game upgrade depending on how their team progresses throughout the rest of the tournament.

FIFA Ultimate Team is regarded as EA Sports' leading game mode across the companies range of sports titles and is played by millions of users each year.

United fans that play the game mode will be delighted to see some of Telles' in game upgrades which will continue to increase should United continue their run in the competition.

The Telles in-game item will be available in Ultimate Team packs for the next week.

