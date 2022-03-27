Manchester United and Birmingham City Youngster Tahith Chong Held at Knifepoint

A Manchester United youngster has been held at knifepoint, he has revealed.

It was reported recently that Red Devil's winger and Birmingham loan player Tahith Chong was held at knifepoint as his house was burgled.

This morning, the Dutchman revealed that it did in fact happen, but it was not as recent as reported.

Chong gave an update on Twitter: "Good morning everyone. Yesterday there was a report that came out, as terrifying as the article may sound I am doing fine and this was a few months back so not as reported last night."

"Thank you for the messages and happy Mother's Day to everyone."

The 21 year-old has just returned from injury on loan at Birmingham, and has played 18 matches for the club this season.

This follows a series of burglaries among Manchester United players.

First teamers Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelöf also recently revealed their houses were burgled in the last few months.

