Manchester United And England Youngster James Garner Reveals His Plans Ahead Of Next Season

James Garner has revealed his plans ahead of next season, highlighting that he will try and impress new boss Erik Ten Hag in pre season.

The youngster spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, where he was a regular in the side as he helped the club win promotion to the Premier League.

He spoke to the MEN ahead of his return to The Red Devils next season: "I’m not too sure (what will happen), personally. I’ve not had much time to think, I’ve gone from Championship football straight to international football - I’ve not really had a breather or time to think."

"What I’d like to do - go on pre-season and impress, it’s all up to me, really. It’s down to me as a player to impress him and hopefully make a mark."

"It’s huge (next season). I feel like last season my career has only just started, I’m still young, just turned 21 couple of months ago. I’ve had such a good season this season, with the national team and at club level as well. As you said, it’s very important now to hopefully play in the Premier League next season.

Garner played 41 games in the Championship during the last campaign, getting four goals and providing a further eight assists.

"I think I’ve come on leaps and bounds this season. Played a lot of games, 50-plus now, so I’ve developed a lot physically, which was the question I was asked - whether I’d be able to play, whether I’m ready physically. I think I’ve shown I’m physically ready to play and, like I said, felt like I’ve come on leaps and bounds.

"I just feel like, before I went on loan, there were questions of am I physically ready to compete, to play first-team football, and I believe that I’ve shown that this season."

He finished: "Not only playing a lot of games but how I’ve held my own in such a tough league and men’s football, you know. I think I’ve shown that."

