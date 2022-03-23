Manchester United And Erik Ten Hag: What The Media Are Saying

The news of Manchester United's interview with Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is no secret now, as there have been innumerable reports about it in the media. Here, we have summarised the current 'media-talk'.

DAILY MAIL

Interview with Erik ten Hag has taken place.

United keen to interview Mauricio Pochettino, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique too.

Pochettino is the main rival to ten Hag, but the Argentine's camp believes the United manager's job is Ajax boss's to lose.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is not a viable option anymore.

Ajax would not stand in their Dutch manager's way in case of a departure. There would be a compensation in the region of £4 million

A research process for the appointment of a permanent manager for the new season, led by football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher was completed at the beginning of March, and it has now reached the stage of formal interviews.

At Ajax, it is believed the former Bayern Munich reserves coach will leave the club at the end of the ongoing campaign and his possible destination could be England.

BBC Sport

Manchester United had conversations with Erik Ten Hag about the manager's job at Old Trafford.

He is one of the managerial candidates to have been interviewed.

His work at Ajax, since joining the club in 2017, is said to 'compare favourably' to the 13-times Premier League winners.

Sky Sports News

The Old Trafford side are said to have held 'positive talks' with the Eredivisie winning coach.

United's process to hire a permanent manager have reached an 'advanced stage'.

Ten Hag is not the no.1 contender for the hot seat at the Theatre of Dreams yet.

A good relationship with former player Edwin van der Sar, who is currently the CEO at his boyhood club Ajax, enabled the Red Devils to have a conversation with the former Go Ahead Eagles manager.

United are looking to decide on their managerial appointment as soon as possible, but reportedly there's no specific deadline for the process to conclude.

The Times

Manchester United would have to pay a compensation of about £4 million to enable the exit of Erik ten Hag from Ajax.

United are open-minded about their manager hiring process and are not yet decided on any particular person on their shortlist yet.

A series of interviews with other candidates will follow Ten Hag's interview with the century-old club.

ESPN

Erik Ten Hag is believed to be the first person interviewed by Manchester United about the job at the club.

United plan to interview other candidates as well.

Exploratory informal talks have taken place with the managerial candidates, with the report further stating associates of Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino have in contact with the Mancunian club.

A potential issue to hire the Argentine is due to the 'prospect of a financial battle', although the 50-year-old manager is under immense pressure in Paris following the club's exit from the Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel, Carlo Ancelotti, Julian Nagelsmann and Roberto Mancini are effectively ruled out as potential managerial candidates.

Fabrizio Romano

The 20-times English league winners have interviewed the Ajax boss.

United impressed with his English, although a number of other factors will go on to determine the final decision about the manager-hiring process at Old Trafford.

The Dutch manager asked about the English side's budget and plans for the future during the interview.

As it's seen, it's flooded with Ten Hag reports everywhere. The news of the interview with the Red Devils has caused a lot of reactions in the media and the fanbase. It now remains to be seen whether the Dutch manager finally gets the nod for the manager's job.

