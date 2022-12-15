Manchester United and TeamViewer To End Shirt Sponsor Agreement

Manchester United are set to end their agreement with TeamViewer who are their current front of shirt sponsor. United are now preparing to search for a new front shirt sponsor going ahead.

The Red Devils are currently in the process of being sold by their current owners the Glazers. This deal ending early will speak volumes in terms of the impact it could have on the Americans ownership of the club.

The report comes from YahooFinance, they reported the plug being pulled on the deal on their website. They reported the following;

IMAGO / Sportimage

"After a period of collaborative, private discussions over the past months, Manchester United and TeamViewer AG have reached a mutually-beneficial agreement under which Manchester United shall have the option to buy back the rights to the club’s shirt front sponsorship."

"Having agreed its partnership with TeamViewer at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Manchester United will be taking the opportunity to commence a focused sales process for a new shirt front partner in a normalised market."

"Once a new shirt front partner is selected and takes on this role, TeamViewer will continue as a valued member of Manchester United’s suite of global partners, providing Manchester United with remote connectivity solutions, until the end of the original contract term in 2026."

"Since July 2021, TeamViewer has benefitted from unparalleled global exposure as the most talked-about shirt front partner in world football, following the most visible launch for a football club partner in the digital era."

"TeamViewer’s financial commitments to Manchester United remain unchanged whilst they remain the club’s shirt front partner, after which their financial commitments will reflect their status as a global partner. No further announcement will be made until Manchester United has selected a new partner to replace them on the front of its iconic shirt."

